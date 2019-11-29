2020 US presidential election is Trump's to lose, says BET founder Bob Johnson

The next U.S. presidential election is Donald Trump's to lose despite some polls suggesting the president is behind several of his potential Democratic challengers, entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson said on Friday.

"I think the president has always been in a position where it's his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms," Johnson, who founded cable network BET and RLJ Companies business network, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

He explained that Trump "brings his style" to the way he handles issues such as in foreign policy or immigration. That's something that the president's supporters like and the reason why they voted for him and will do so again next year, added Johnson.

Trump's ability to "dominate the news cycle" also puts him above his challengers, according to Johnson. He explained that Democrats often gets caught up and agitated over what Trump says, and then lose focus on substance. In addition, he said none of the Democratic presidential candidates appear to be "enough in the center" where most voters are, particularly African-American voters.