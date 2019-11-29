Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $243 million after two months with no winner

If you hit the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, don't forget that good ol' Uncle Sam will be hovering with palm out. After more than two months of twice-weekly drawings with no one matching all six numbers — your chance of doing so is 1 in about 302 million — the top prize has climbed to $243 million. Of course, the advertised amount isn't what you'd end up with. Whether you take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% would mean owing a lot more.

Getty Images

"There is still a sizable tax bill coming, for sure," said April Walker, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "Winners have to plan for any additional amount that will be due next April to the IRS and the state," she said. For Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $167.4 million. The 24% federal tax withholding would reduce that amount by $40.2 million. Assuming you had no reduction to your taxable income — such as large charitable contributions — another 13%, or $21.8 million, would be due to the IRS at tax time. That would be $62 million in all going to Uncle Sam, leaving you with a cool $105.4 million. However, state or local taxes would be on top of that. They range from zero to more than 8%, depending on where the ticket was purchased and where the winner lives. In other words, you could end up paying more than 45% in taxes. And, like the federal withholding rate on jackpot wins, the amount withheld for state taxes might also be less than what you'll owe. "They might withhold at, say, 5%, but the rate you pay might be 6%," Walker said.