Japanese department store 'reconsidering' plan for staff to wear menstruation badges

A woman's health store in Japan is reportedly reviewing a plan for staff to wear badges when they are on their period.

The so-called "physiology badge" features a cartoon character named Seiri Chan, a symbol of menstruation in the world's third-largest economy.

It was hoped that the badges would help foster sympathy among co-workers, with those choosing to wear the pin likely to receive extra help or longer breaks.

However, when Daimaru told the media about the policy earlier this month, it prompted a backlash against the store.

"We received many complaints from the public. Some of them concerned harassment, and that was definitely not our intention. We're reconsidering plans now," a male executive who declined to be named said in a statement, according to The Japan Times.

A spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

The Daimaru branch at Osaka Umeda first introduced the policy in October, according to Japanese publication WWD. It was brought in for the roughly 500 employees working in the store's women's wardrobe section.