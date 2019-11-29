The psychological reason you get sucked into Black Friday sales

Trying to avoid shopping on Black Friday is a bit like trying to resist eating a slice of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving: both treats come once a year, are designed to entice you and taste absolutely delicious. The average Black Friday shopper spends $313.29 on sale items, and 69% of that money typically goes toward gifts, according to 2018 statistics from the National Retail Federation. More than half of Black Friday shoppers will buy things online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Beyond the holiday giving spirit, there are a few deeper psychological reasons why Black Friday is a perfect storm for spending, according to Scott Rick, associate professor at the Michigan Ross School of Business, whose research focuses on the emotional causes and consequences of consumer financial decision-making.

Everyone loves a 'deal'

Consumer research has shown that buying something at a price that's lower than what you're willing to pay, or lower than the standard price, is satisfying, Rick says. "[E]ven if it's something you don't really need, the value of the deal itself is very pleasing," he says. And people see Black Friday deals as better than they really are because of marketing tactics, Rick says. In reality, sales happen all year round and prices fluctuate over time, he adds. (Not to mention, "Black Friday" sales typically span from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, so you have more time than it might seem.)

FOMO

Then there's the fact that many Black Friday deals are marketed as "limited-time offers," which makes the sales even more thrilling. Limited-time offers increase "anticipatory regret" — aka "fear of missing out" or FOMO — which drives people to purchase things they otherwise wouldn't, according to research. Consumers tend to give into a limited-time offer because it feels like less of a gamble than trying to find a better deal somewhere else.

Shopping momentum

There's a phenomenon called "shopping momentum," which occurs when a purchase provides a psychological impulse that encourages you to purchase a second, unrelated product. Shopping leads to more shopping. It's how stores get you with so called door-buster deals on Black Friday — "a lot of it is just loss leader to bait you inside and get you to buy high-margin stuff," Rick says. Loss leader refers to products that are sold at a discount, or a "loss" to the retailer, to attract new customers. You might shop at a store that you rarely go to to get a great deal on a smart TV, for example, and once you're there, you'll be compelled to buy other items that aren't discounted, like new air buds or a new iPhone.

It's an escape