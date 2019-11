A file photo of Dutch military police as they stand guard at the Binnenhof in The Hague on March 23, 2016 as security measures were reinforced in the wake of attacks in Brussels.

Dutch police said on Friday several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene.

In a separate message, Hague police said they were seeking a man aged 45-50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent.

Police said the man was wearing a shawl and wearing a gray tracksuit.



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.