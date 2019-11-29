The best apps to use on Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived.

Certified financial planner Ted Jenkin, CEO and founder of Atlanta-based financial advisory firm oXYGen Financial, has some tips for people heading out to shop.

To begin, there are several apps that can help you find the best deals, he said.

With Flipp, plug in your zip code and the biggest discounts in your area will pop up. Another option is Slickdeals, where millions of people input their favorite discounts.

Before you make a purchase, Jenkin recommends using the app ShopSavvy. You can scan the bar-code on your item and compare it to the price on the same item at other local stories or online. Another website, camelcamelcamel.com, tracks the biggest price drops on Amazon.com.

If you're a member at a certain big-box retailers, check to see if you're eligible for additional discounts, Jenkin said.

The best items to buy on Black Friday are usually in the technology category, including phones and TVs, Jenkin said. Meanwhile, if you can wait, furniture, winter clothes and toys are typically going to be cheaper in January.

Try to set a budget for purchases. It might help to only bring cash with you on your shopping trip, to make sure you stick to it.

"You certainly don't want to run yourself into a credit card hangover in January," Jenkin said.