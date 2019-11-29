Impeachment hearings start again next week. Here's what you need to know

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) holds a news conference to discuss the Committee's oversight agenda following the Mueller Hearing in Washington, July 26, 2019. Erin Scott | Reuters

Two weeks of explosive public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump have left lawmakers as divided and entrenched as ever, but House Democrats are charging ahead with the next phase of the probe. The spotlight now turns to the House Judiciary Committee, which is set to hold its first impeachment hearing at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The panel is expected to hear from legal scholars, though it has yet to announce who will be called to speak. It has shared an invitation for one notable guest however: the president himself. Democrats are investigating whether the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine and its leader, Volodymyr Zelinskiy, to announce investigations into Trump's political rivals while dangling an invite to the White House and withholding a military aid package approved by Congress.

Trump is on the guest list

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., informed Trump in a letter Tuesday that he is allowed to attend the hearing, in keeping with the rules for the impeachment proceedings that passed in the House last month. The president was not allowed to participate in House Intelligence Committee hearings. The rules also permit Trump's counsel to appear and question the witness panel. Nadler gave the president a deadline of 6 p.m. on Sunday to respond to his invitation. During the hearing, entitled "The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," experts will parse the Constitution and explore whether Trump's actions rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. It will "also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House's exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment," Nadler told Trump in the letter. "At base, the President has a choice to make: he can take this opportunity to be represented in the impeachment hearings, or he can stop complaining about the process," Nadler said in a statement. So far, Trump's White House has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. But Trump claimed in a series of tweets Tuesday that he would "love" for senior officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify. Still, the Justice Department on Wednesday moved to appeal a ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify before Congress and answer questions related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. The federal judge in that case soundly rejected the Trump administration's broad claim of "absolute immunity," saying "Presidents are not kings." Pompeo refused to say if he would testify in the impeachment probe when asked about it Tuesday.

Trump and his allies aren't satisfied

With the Judiciary Committee now taking the lead, the House rules allow Trump to get involved. But that isn't likely to mollify the president or his allies, who have railed against the proceedings as biased and unfair since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the formal inquiry in September. Republicans blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for conducting depositions behind closed doors that excluded Trump's counsel, and for rejecting some of the GOP-proposed witnesses. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the Judiciary Committee's ranking member, will have the power to call witnesses in the upcoming hearings, according to the rules. But just like in the hearings before the Intelligence Committee, Collins' suggestions must be approved by the Democratic chair. While the White House did not reject Nadler's invitation outright, it reiterated some harsh words about the inquiry. "The White House is currently reviewing Chairman Nadler's letter — but what is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Wednesday, NBC News reported. "The President has done nothing wrong and the Democrats know it."

The Democrats' report

Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a hearing before the House (Select) Intelligence Committee November 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Getty Images