Why Tom Brady and the Patriots never celebrate wins during the regular season (even when they're 10-1)

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a lot to celebrate, as does his team, the New England Patriots. The team has won six Super Bowls since 2002 and is currently 10-1 this season. But celebrate is not something Brady and his team do, at least during the regular season.
"I have a job to do," Brady said, defending his famously tough post-game demeanor even after wins, on Monday's "The Greg Hill Show."
"My job, it's very important to me. I want us to do as best we possibly can each week, like I always have. Everybody puts a lot into it and you want to see a great performance. When it's less than that I don't know what I should feel other than what is authentic to me and what is authentic to my own personal feelings and beliefs about how we should be performing and what we need to do in order to do better," he said.
In fact, according to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, that was the hardest part of playing with Brady and the Patriots. There wasn't time to revel in regular season success because there was still always something to improve on.
"You know it's crazy.... It's like, 'Yo, you guys are 9-1,'" Gronk said during the Fox pregame show on Sunday before the Patriots beat the Dallas Cowboys making their record 10-1, but Brady never let the team have a moment to celebrate.
"That's the one part I don't miss about being there. Hands down. I'm not going to lie. I don't miss that."
For example, the Patriots should have been happy to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 17 after losing to them two years ago in the Super Bowl, said Gronk. But instead, Brady showed obvious signs of frustration after the game and focused on what the team did wrong.
"That's not the feeling you should have. You should be pumped about the win. Yeah, you might not have put up the offensive numbers that you want to put up, but you won the game. Enjoy it. Go out the next week, and build off of it," Gronk said. (During the Nov. 17 game, the Pats had just 298 yards of offense and averaged just 4.2 yards per play in the win.)
But Brady says he's been around long enough to know what works and what doesn't when it comes to winning football games.
"We've got to just keep making improvements and put ourselves in a good position. We're in a decent position now at 10-1, and we have a very important game coming up. Hopefully, we can go out and get to 11-1, but it is going to be a big challenge," Brady told WEEI.
Still, he understands that everyone has their own unique way of dealing with challenges.
"I think everyone deals with things differently, and I think that was part of having a guy like Gronk in the locker room that was so great," Brady told Hill. "He always looks at the bright spots in everything. When you have great attitudes like that, it is good to have."
Brady also pointed out that he doesn't just have one emotion after a game, whether the team won or lost; he has about five or 10 emotions at the same time, he said. And it often takes a few days to deal with those emotions and digest what he learned before prepping for the next game.
