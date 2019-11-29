Why Tom Brady and the Patriots never celebrate wins during the regular season (even when they're 10-1)

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has a lot to celebrate, as does his team, the New England Patriots. The team has won six Super Bowls since 2002 and is currently 10-1 this season. But celebrate is not something Brady and his team do, at least during the regular season.

"I have a job to do," Brady said, defending his famously tough post-game demeanor even after wins, on Monday's "The Greg Hill Show."

"My job, it's very important to me. I want us to do as best we possibly can each week, like I always have. Everybody puts a lot into it and you want to see a great performance. When it's less than that I don't know what I should feel other than what is authentic to me and what is authentic to my own personal feelings and beliefs about how we should be performing and what we need to do in order to do better," he said.

In fact, according to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, that was the hardest part of playing with Brady and the Patriots. There wasn't time to revel in regular season success because there was still always something to improve on.

"You know it's crazy.... It's like, 'Yo, you guys are 9-1,'" Gronk said during the Fox pregame show on Sunday before the Patriots beat the Dallas Cowboys making their record 10-1, but Brady never let the team have a moment to celebrate.