How NASA is evolving through partnerships with private space companies

NASA is opening up the International Space Station for tourists with the first mission as early as 2020.

Companies are increasingly looking to space as a place of business, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has been changing in several different ways, especially by partnering with corporations to develop new technologies.

Earlier this year NASA announced it would open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with short missions beginning as soon as 2020. Additionally, NASA said it would allow companies to bid for new activities on the space station, as the agency unveiled a directive to "enable commercial manufacturing and production" in space.

The space station has been touted as a stepping-stone toward creating an ecosystem of business in orbit around the Earth, so companies can manufacture, experiment, advertise and even host tourists. After NASA's announcement, agency CFO Jeff DeWit spoke to CNBC about how more companies involved in the space station will "lower the cost and lower the risk" of doing business in outer space.

"How you drive that is based on what we're doing now, which is trying to now prove the concepts and get the commercial sector involved," DeWit said. "The only outcome for this is a positive, not only for NASA but for the space economy for private companies."

DeWit pointed to the satellite segment of the industry as an example for how shifting ownership and operations from government-built-and-owned to commercial can drive innovation, such as communications or services like satellite television.

"The early satellites were all government-owned, and they were limited in their scope and very expensive. When satellites really took off is when the commercial sector came in," DeWit said. "The commercial sector figured out these uses that the government never would have figured out, and they put their own satellites up there. The cost came down a lot, and the uses went up a lot."

That's a model DeWit sees NASA increasingly replicating, whether its purchasing services from private companies for the agency or providing development awards so companies can develop technologies that NASA wants to utilize. A key example of the latter is NASA's "Tipping Point" awards, which the agency began issuing in 2014. The awards created public-private partnerships, as NASA calls them, which officials such as administrator Jim Bridenstine often refer to today as critical to the agency's future success.

"The idea was to see how we can actually make use of this emerging commercial space sector," LK Kubendran, a NASA leader in commercial partnerships, told CNBC on Wednesday. "So it's just NASA alone in developing technologies."