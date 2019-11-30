One way to graduate college with less debt

Like many students his age, Natanael Pabon-Trinidad, 18, wanted to pursue a college degree. He simply didn't have the funds to afford it.

"My mom doesn't have a high-paying job, and I was worried about all that and not being able to pay," he said.

Rather than relying on loans, Pabon-Trinidad was encouraged by his high school teachers to try a different route.

With their help, he piled on College Level Examination Program, or CLEP, courses ahead of graduation.

Taking CLEP classes in high school — and scoring a passing grade on the official exams at the end of each course — can earn students credit hours once they are in college. And shaving a semester or two off the total time spent as an undergraduate is a good way to graduate with less debt.

Unlike Advanced Placement, another program in which high school students take courses and exams that could earn them college credit, CLEP classes can be taken by anyone at any time. They are not restricted to high school students on a specific — and often accelerated — academic track, as many AP classes are.

Yet CLEP courses have been under the radar for half a century.

Thomas Jefferson High School in Gretna, Louisiana, where Pabon-Trinidad graduated last year, is trying to put CLEP on the map.

Thomas Jefferson is a Title I school, which means there is a high percentage of low-income students. Still, more than 95% of its graduates go on to college.

"These students have everything they need," said Andrew Vincent, the principal of Thomas Jefferson. "The only thing that these students may not have is enough money for a four-year degree."