These stocks are 'best in class' according to Wall Street analysts

The year may be quickly coming to an end, but according to Wall Street analysts there are some names that still offer plenty of upside heading into the final weeks of 2019 and beyond. Analysts say these stocks represent some of the best there is to offer in their respective industries.

CNBC looked at some of the most recent Wall Street research in search of stocks that analysts say present "best-in-class" opportunities for investors. Stocks include O'Reilly Automotive, The Children's Place, Rush Enterprises, Guardant Health and Costco.

At a time when many of retail's biggest names are struggling, there's one company that continues to impress analysts and investors.

"COST's strong fundamentals including best-in-class traffic/comps and durable competitive advantages continue to stand out within retail," Baird said.

The retail giant has a "loyal membership base, and growing omni-channel capabilities," the firm said.

"COST remains a rare growth staple with still-meaningful growth opportunities."

Rush Enterprises is another "best-in-class" stock, according to William Blair. The company is a retailer of commercial vehicles, primarily new and used trucks, but the industry may see a downturn next year, the analyst warned.

"The expected 2020 downturn in Class 8 trucks is driven by weaker freight market conditions, overcapacity of the fleet, and declining used truck conditions," analyst Neil Frohnapple said.

However, the firm actually believes Rush is poised to thrive primarily due to what it calls "best-in-class" management and said investors will be "surprised by the earnings resiliency of the business."

Guardant Health recently reported third-quarter earnings, which Canacccord Genuity analyst Mark Massaro called "outstanding."

The company develops blood tests for early detection of cancers and diseases.

The firm said it liked the "longterm strategic thinking and global vision" of Guardant and called the stock a "best-in-its-class growth play."

Here's what else analysts say about stocks that are "best in class:"