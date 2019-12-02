These 10 hottest tech skills could pay off the most in 2020, says new report

In today's job market, technology skills are crucial.

The demand for IT workers is high, pay for tech jobs is competitive, and more workers in nearly every line of work are putting effort into learning data and technology skills. But with the rapid rise of advanced technology, it can be difficult to pin exactly which skills will pay off the most in the long run.

Udemy's latest 2020 Workplace Learning Trends Report, however, found that the No. 1 new skill its users are most interested in is Gatsby.js, an open-source framework that helps developers build websites and apps. Created in 2015, Gatsby.js has been used by notable brands such as Nike, Impossible Foods and Hopper.

The online learning platform analyzed data from more than 40 million of its users to determine which emerging skills are gaining popularity within the tech industry.

Shelley Osborne, vice president of learning at Udemy, told CNBC Make It that it's crucial for workers and job seekers to identify new skills that may give them a competitive advantage in their field of work.

These "fast-growing, emerging trends" are brand new, Osborne explained. "People may have not even known about these programming languages that have appeared in the past 12 months. You're not going to find people en masse who have these skills."

Udemy's list of emerging skills and trends underscore the need for workers to continue learning new skills to add value to their jobs. Employers should also make the proper investments to develop such talents from within.

"The macro note is the trends are always changing and the skills are shifting every year," Osborne said. "When we're having to contend with trends shifting so quickly, it's hard to hire for that, which is why it's important to look at this from a learning standpoint."

These are the latest skills that could shake up the tech scene in 2020: