Amazon removes Auschwitz-themed holiday decorations, bottle openers and fridge magnets

Amazon has removed a selection of items that displayed images of Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps.

The products' removal followed a tweet on Sunday from Poland's Auschwitz Memorial, the museum that preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration camp. The tweet stated: "Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers."

The account later tweeted that the items had been removed.

Merchandise also included a bottle opener, key ring and mouse mat that appeared to depict the concentration camp, according to screen shots posted by the Auschwitz Memorial. One of the Christmas tree decorations showed a picture of Auschwitz and the description stated: "The ideal city souvenir to commemorate and share the cities you have visited." The items were listed by a third-party seller.

More than a million mainly Jewish people are thought to have died at Auschwitz during World War II.

An Amazon spokesperson said the products had been removed, in a statement emailed to CNBC. "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account," the spokesperson added.

Amazon prohibits the sale of "products related to human tragedies and natural disasters," according to its offensive products policy. The policy does not apply to books, music, videos or DVDs.

In 2018, Amazon removed products including an infant onesie with a burning-cross image and jewelry showing Nazi swastikas after pressure from the Partnership for Working Families and the Action Center on Race and the Economy.