Apple's 2020 iPads and MacBooks will have new advanced displays, top analyst says

Apple is planning to use a new display technology called mini LED in its lineup of laptops and tablets starting next year, according to a research note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released Monday.

According to the note, Apple is planning up to six mini LED devices, including a "high-end" iPad Pro launching in the third quarter 2020 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop launching in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Kuo previously wrote that he believes mini LED displays will be a crucial differentiating technology for Apple in its "mid-size" products, which means devices larger than the iPhone.

"We believe that Apple is planning [four to six] mini LED products; the first one that will launch in 3Q20 will be the high-end iPad Pro that will be equipped with the A14X processor and 12.9-inch display; the second one in 4Q20 will be the 16-inch MacBook Pro," Kuo said in the note distributed on Monday.

Mini LED displays have several benefits over the LCD and OLED screens currently used on gadgets. They offer higher contrast and are not as prone to "burn-in," which is when an image is permanently displayed on a malfunctioning screen. Apple's iPhones currently use both LCD and OLED displays, depending on the model.

"We believe that the mini LED technology will significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience," Kuo wrote.

Kuo is well-known for publishing research about unreleased Apple products focused on the companies that make up Apple's supply chain. Apple doesn't comment on upcoming products. Apple released a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model in October with a new keyboard design to address consumer complaints.