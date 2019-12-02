Cyber Monday shoppers on track to hit a record $9.4 billion, Adobe says

Big tech platforms have consumer data histories to inform advertising strategies, but lack of personalization in ads is still a big problem for the e-commerce industry.

Holiday shoppers aren't headed to the store today. But they're still spending.

Cyber Monday shoppers have already spent, $473 million in online sales as of 9:00 a.m. ET, according to data released by Adobe Analytics, which monitors the online transactions of 80 of the top 100 web retailers in the U.S.

Cyber Monday online sales are on track to hit $9.4 billion, or 18.9% year-over-year growth according to preliminary data, Adobe said.

Last year, Cyber Monday sales hit $7.9 billion.

This year, shoppers didn't wait until Cyber Monday to start their online shopping. Retailers began sales earlier in the month and lines were thin at stores on Black Friday as deals began on Thanksgiving day.

Black Friday was predicted to be the busiest shopping day of the year in the U.S. for shoppers to head out to stores, but even on that day people were loading up online shopping carts. Online spending hit a record of $5.4 billion, up 22.3% from a year ago, according to Adobe data Sunday night.