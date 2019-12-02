European markets open slightly higher ahead of fresh data

European stocks opened slightly higher Monday morning, as investors monitor trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.2% shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, as the U.S. and China continue to try to reach a so-called "phase one" trade deal.

It has long been expected that both sides would reach an agreement in order to avoid the U.S. imposing an additional 15% tariff on approximately $156 billion of Chinese products on Dec. 15.

However, the two economic powerhouses have so far been unable to agree on the terms of a limited trade deal. Beijing has demanded that all existing duties on Chinese goods must be scrapped as part of any agreement.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

On the data front, a final reading of euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) for November will be released during morning deals.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the U.K. on Monday morning ahead of a NATO summit. His trip to London comes at a hyper-sensitive time in U.K. politics, with just 10 days to go before Britons head to the ballot box.