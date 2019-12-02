Salesforce earnings, vehicle sales, China trade: 3 things to watch on Tuesday

People pass by the Salesforce Tower and Salesforce.com offices in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019.

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

Cloud company Salesforce reports third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. UBS is expecting the Marc Benioff led company to report earnings of 66 cents per share, up from the 61 cents per share earned in the same quarter last year.

"We see Q3 results as a bigger potential catalyst with billings, revenue...and profits set to outperform, even with revenue guidance already moving higher for FY20," said UBS analyst Jennifer Lowe in a note to clients.

Salesforce already raised its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range between $16.99 billion and $17 billion from the prior range of $16.75 billion to $16.9 billion and initiated full year 2021 guidance of a range between $20.8 billion and $20.9 billion. UBS said more than 20% organic revenue growth is sustainable for Salesforce.

Shares of Salesforce are up about 2% in the last three months.