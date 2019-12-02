Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Las Vegas Sands, Fiat Chrysler & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney's "Frozen 2" set a Thanksgiving holiday weekend record by taking in $123.7 million in North American ticket sales. That broke the previous record set in 2013 by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Shares of the casino operators are on watch following new figures showing gambling revenue in Macau fell 8.5% in November compared to a year earlier. The drop comes amid lower economic growth and the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) – The automaker reached a tentative four-year labor deal with the United Auto Workers union, following similar agreements with U.S. rival Ford (F) and General Motors (GM).

General Electric (GE) – The company's GE Healthcare division holds an investor meeting today, hoping to spark new interest in a unit that is seen as key to the company's ongoing turnaround plan.

Cedar Fair (FUN) – Cedar Fair was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at B. Riley FBR, citing a number of factors including difficult attendance comps for the amusement park operator.

Splunk (SPLK) – Splunk was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which points to a number of positive trends for the data analytics company its free cash flow guidance over the next few years.

Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN) – The retailers are popular targets among short-sellers, as they focus on brick-and-mortar retailers. Financial data firm S3 Partners tells The Wall Street Journal that short positions against the SPDR S&P Retail ETF hit 441% of the fund's available shares.

Roku (ROKU) – The video streaming device maker was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which sees both revenue and gross profit growth slowing meaningfully in 2020.

Wells Fargo (WFC) – The bank's stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at Raymond James, which expects Wells Fargo's revenue to shrink for a fourth straight year in 2020.

ADT (ADT) – The provider of security and fire protection services was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. The firm notes a better than 50% year-to-date gain for the stock as well as its expectation of a profit slowdown next year.