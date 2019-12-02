Dueling Conways: Trump aide Kellyanne, husband George trade tart tweets over Joe Biden

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway arrive for a candlelight dinner at Union Station on the eve of the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017.

The lawyer husband of President Donald Trump's senior advisor Kellyanne Conway sent a scathing Twitter reply to his spouse after she called Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden "Creepy Joe" in her own tweet.

George Conway's waspish response to his wife and her own tweet each implicitly referenced the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into Trump's pressuring of Ukraine to investigate Biden while withholding military aid to that country.

"We need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?" Kellyanne Conway asked, linking to a video of Biden.

George Conway fired back 11 minutes later: "Your boss apparently thought so."

The exchange was possibly the first time that George Conway — who has been a persistent, cutting critic of Trump — had directly responded to his wife on Twitter with a critical post about the president.

The exchange came two days before the House Judiciary Committee is set to have its first hearing on the impeachment process.

Kellyanne Conway is an ardent defender of Trump. She helped run his campaign and is one of the longest-serving senior advisors in the Trump White House.

The couple's dueling political views of the president have been a repeated subject of media attention.

Kellyanne Conway has bristled when asked by reporters about her husband's outspokeness about Trump.

Last month, she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that "I think you embarrassed yourself, and I'm embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?" when the anchorman asked about George's opinions.

The White House had no immediate comment on Monday's Twitter exchange between the Conways.

The president himself has attacked George Conway in the past, calling him a "stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!" in his own Twitter posts.

Last month, during an interview on Fox News, Trump speculated that Kellyanne Conway "must have done some bad things" to George "because that guy is crazy."

"Kellyanne is great, but she's married to a total whack job," Trump said. "I think she must have done some number on him."