Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity in the U.S. contracted more than expected in November. The disappointing data sent the major averages tumbling. Investors also grappled with negative rhetoric on the U.S.-China trade front. President Donald Trump said Monday that signing legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters does not make the countries' relationship "better." He also said China still wants to make a trade deal, but "we'll see what happens." Monday's manufacturing data led investors to take profits with the averages near record highs. Meanwhile, the rhetoric around U.S.-China trade raised concerns that a deal may not be signed before Dec. 15, which is a key deadline for the negotiations.