YouTube CEO says she doesn't let her young children watch YouTube

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during the opening keynote address at the Google I/O 2017 Conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 17, 2017 in Mountain View, California.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki doesn't allow her children to browse videos on the app, unless they're using a version that's meant for kids.

Moreover, Wojcicki said she tries to limit how much time they spend watching YouTube videos.

"I allow my younger kids to use YouTube Kids, but I limit the amount of time that they're on it," Wojcicki said in an interview Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes." "I think too much of anything is not a good thing."

YouTube Kids is a version of the Google-owned platform that's designed for children under the age of 13. The app contains a curated set of videos to make sure users are viewing child-friendly content and ads.

While it was launched as a way for kids to safely browse videos, YouTube Kids has also hosted a slew of problematic content, including violent and disturbing videos, The New York Times reported. The issues forced the company to put in place greater parental controls on the kids-oriented platform.

The primary YouTube platform has also faced child safety issues. Earlier this year, YouTube disabled comments on tens of millions of videos featuring minors after it was discovered that pedophiles used the platform to direct others to videos of young children.

In September, the Federal Trade Commission hit YouTube with a $170 million fine for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The agency alleged that YouTube earned millions by illegally collecting personal data from young children without proper consent from their parents. In YouTube's response, it directed parents to use the YouTube Kids app.