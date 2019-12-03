Cramer's lightning round: Tobacco stocks don't deserve your money

Novocure: "Yes. Still, I think it's a buy and I've been liking it since about the $17 level ... and I do not want to sell it."

DocuSign: "DocuSign's a buy."

Altria Group: "No, we're not going to recommend any tobacco stocks. It's just to heinous. ... Please, don't buy those stocks, O.K. They don't deserve your money."

Zillow: "I liked the last quarter. The house flipping business I was very suspicious of, but it does seem to be working for them. At the same time, if you really like housing I think you ought to go buy the stock of Lennar, which is a better and pure play."

Square: "I feel quite good about the company [being] in good hands. I do think its stock is very undervalued."

Innovative Industrial Properties: "I'm tired of cannabis."