Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Cramer's lightning round: Tobacco stocks don't deserve your money

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novocure: "Yes. Still, I think it's a buy and I've been liking it since about the $17 level ... and I do not want to sell it."

DocuSign: "DocuSign's a buy."

Altria Group: "No, we're not going to recommend any tobacco stocks. It's just to heinous. ... Please, don't buy those stocks, O.K. They don't deserve your money."

Zillow: "I liked the last quarter. The house flipping business I was very suspicious of, but it does seem to be working for them. At the same time, if you really like housing I think you ought to go buy the stock of Lennar, which is a better and pure play."

Square: "I feel quite good about the company [being] in good hands. I do think its stock is very undervalued."

Innovative Industrial Properties: "I'm tired of cannabis."

VIDEO4:4304:43
Cramer's lightning round: Tobacco stocks don't deserve your money
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com