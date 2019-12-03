An early Google employee filmed inside the company's garage office in 1998—take a look

On Tuesday, Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they will step down from their respective roles as CEO and president at Alphabet, Google's parent company, which today has a market cap of over $890 billion and over 100,000 employees.

"We are deeply humbled to have seen a small research project develop into a source of knowledge and empowerment for billions—a bet we made as two Stanford students that led to a multitude of other technology bets," Page and Brin wrote in a blog post Tuesday, announcing the change.

"We could not have imagined, back in 1998 when we moved our servers from a dorm room to a garage, the journey that would follow."

Indeed, before there was Alphabet and before googling was a verb, Google was a fledgling internet search engine that Page and Brin, then Ph.D. students at Stanford University, ran out of a small, messy garage in Menlo Park, California.

That year, one of the first Google employees filmed a video tour of that garage office, embedded below.