Read the full list of proposed US tariffs on French goods

Cheese, makeup, handbags and France's treasured Champagne are just some of the goods that could see tariffs of up to 100% from the United States.
The U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday that France's tax on digital companies is "inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy, and is unusually burdensome for affected U.S. companies."
As a result, the U.S. said the following French products could be slapped with increased levies:
There is no specific data yet as to when these tariffs could be put in place. France's finance minister said Tuesday morning that the tariffs are "unacceptable."
The U.S. is also conducting similar investigations into the digital services tax of Austria, Italy and Turkey.