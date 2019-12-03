Read the full list of proposed US tariffs on French goods

A picture taken on october 18, 2019 shows AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protegee - Protected Designation of Origin) cheese during the AOP fair in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris.

Cheese, makeup, handbags and France's treasured Champagne are just some of the goods that could see tariffs of up to 100% from the United States.

The U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday that France's tax on digital companies is "inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy, and is unusually burdensome for affected U.S. companies."

As a result, the U.S. said the following French products could be slapped with increased levies:

Yogurt, not in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa

Whey protein concentrates

Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6

Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S. note 6

Fats and oils derived from milk, other than butter or dairy spreads, subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 14

Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, cont. cows milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat, descr in add US note 16 to Ch 4, not GN15

Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, cont. cows milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat, not descr in add US note 16 to Ch 4, not GN 15

Fresh cheese, and substitutes for cheese, not cont. cows milk, nesoi, o/0.5% by wt. of butterfat

Roquefort cheese, grated or powdered

Edam and gouda cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add. US note 20 to Ch. 4

Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add. US note 22 to Ch. 4

Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add. US note 22 to Ch. 4

Processed cheese (incl. mixtures), nesoi, w/cow's milk, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 16 to Ch. 4, not GN15

Blue-veined cheese, nesoi, in original loaves, subject to add. US note 17 to Ch. 4

Cheddar cheese, nesoi, subject to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4

Cheddar cheese, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS or to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4

Edam and gouda cheese, nesoi, subject to add. US note 20 to Ch. 4

Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese, nesoi, from cow's milk, subject to add. US note 21 to Ch. 4

Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese, nesoi, from cow's milk, not subj to GN 15 or Ch4 US note 21

Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, subject to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4

Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4

Cheeses, nesoi, from sheep's milk in original loaves and suitable for grating

Pecorino cheese, from sheep's milk, in original loaves, not suitable for grating

Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from swiss, emmentaler or gruyere, subj. to add. US note 22 to Ch.4, not GN15

Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, subject to Ch 4 US note 16 (quota)

Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not subject to Ch4 US note 16, not GN15

Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/o cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not GN15

Sparkling wine, made from grapes

Lip make-up preparations

Eye make-up preparations

Manicure or pedicure preparations

Beauty or make-up powders, whether or not compressed

Beauty or make-up preparations & preparations for the care of the skin, excl. medicaments but incl. sunscreen or sun tan preparations, nesoi

Castile soap in the form of bars, cakes or molded pieces or shapes

Soap, nesoi; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes,

pieces, soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, for toilet use

Soap; organic surface-active products used as soap, in bars, cakes, pieces;

soap-impregnated paper, wadding, felt, not for toilet use

Soap, not in the form of bars, cakes, molded pieces or shapes

Organic surface-active products for wash skin, in liquid or cream, contain any aromatic/mod aromatic surface-active agent, put up for retail

Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in liquid or cream form, put up for retail sale, nesoi

Handbags, with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of reptile leather

Handbags, with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of leather, composition or patent leather, nesoi, n/o $20 ea.

Handbags, with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of leather, composition or patent leather, nesoi, over $20 ea.

Handbags, with or without shoulder straps or without handle, with outer surface of sheeting of plastics

Handbags with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of textile materials, wholly or in part of braid, nesoi

Handbags with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of cotton, not of pile or tufted construction or braid

Handbags with or w/o shoulder strap or w/o handle, outer surface of veg. fibers, exc. cotton, not of pile or tufted construction or braid

Handbags with or w/o shoulder strap or w/o handle, with outer surface containing 85% or more of silk, not braided

Handbags with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of MMF materials

Handbags with or without shoulder strap or without handle, with outer surface of textile materials nesoi

Porcelain or china hotel, restaurant & nonhousehold table and kitchenware

Bone china household table & kitchenware valued n/o $31.50/doz. pcs.

Bone china household table & kitchenware valued o/$31.50/doz. pcs.

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) househld tabl. & kitch.ware in sets in which aggregate val. of arts./US note 6(b) n/o $56

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) househld tabl. & kitch.ware in sets in which aggregate val. of arts./US note 6(b) o/$56 n/o $200

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) househld tabl. & kitch.ware in sets in which aggregate val. of arts./US note 6(b) o/$200

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) hsehld steins w/pewter lids, decanters, punch bowls, spoons & rests, salt/pepper sets, etc.

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household mugs and steins w/o attached pewter lids

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) hsehld tabl/kit.ware n/in specif.sets,cups o/$8 but n/o $29/dz, saucers o/$5.25 but n/o $18.75/dz, etc.

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) hsehld tabl/kit ware n/in specif. sets, cups o/$29/dz, saucers o/$18.75/dz, bowls o/$33/dz, etc.

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household serviette rings

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household tableware & kitchenware, not in specified sets, nesoi

Porcelain or china (o/than bone china) household and toilet articles (other than tableware or kitchenware), nesoi

Cast iron, table, kitchen or o/household arts. and parts thereof, enamelled

There is no specific data yet as to when these tariffs could be put in place. France's finance minister said Tuesday morning that the tariffs are "unacceptable."

The U.S. is also conducting similar investigations into the digital services tax of Austria, Italy and Turkey.