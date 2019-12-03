Economist tells newspaper he was forced out from Chinese bank because he's a Hong Konger

Buildings along Victoria Harbor at night in Hong Kong, on April 29, 2019.

Law Ka-chung stepped down as chief economist at the Hong Kong unit of a Chinese state-owned bank and has alleged he was forced to do so because he is a native of Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Law spent 14 years at the Bank of Communications before being forced to resign in October, the article said.

"They don't think it's appropriate for a Hong Kong guy to speak on behalf of a Chinese bank," Law told the newspaper. The report noted it was his first interview with an international English-language media organization since being asked to resign.

The Bank of Communications did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.