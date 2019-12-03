Investors fear repeat of last December's sell-off if Trump lets tariffs take effect Dec. 15

Investors have been awaiting Dec. 15 as a pivot point for the stock market, with expectations the U.S. and China would agree to a first phase trade deal and stocks would then glide higher, capping a strong year with some late December gains.

But comments from President Donald Trump Tuesday that he could wait until after next year's election for a deal added to a growing unease, as trade talks showed no new signs of progress. Stocks were hit hard Tuesday, falling the most in two months, following Monday's sharp loss.

Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $250 billion in Chinese goods would go into effect, and economists have viewed these tariffs as potentially the most damaging, since they directly target consumer goods.

"I think investors are using Dec. 15 as a barometer. It's probably the purest, simplest barometer, to see if progress is being made. If it isn't, we'll probably limp in the rest of the year," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors.

Some traders viewed Trump's comments as a bargaining ploy. However, the president's actions over the past few days have sent a harsh reminder that he intends to play hardball on trade, not just with China but other trading partners, after his threat of new tariffs on Brazil, Argentina and France.

"I think the jury is still out on that, and that's why the market is beginning to reset expectations. Is this just another one of those ploys or is this something they're going to stand fast on?" said Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial.

Expectations in the final days of November had been high that the deal would get done, and the market would add to the 25% gain year to date. December is often a positive month, but it was not last year, and the market lost 9 percent.

"It seemed phase 1 might get done. In the last couple of days, that mindset has been challenged in the market, and that's what you're seeing …Then you get the psychological impact of last year coming into people's minds.," Deming said. "You're seeing some repositioning of exposure, and they've had a great year. Why not take some chips off the table?"

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on CNBC Tuesday that Trump would be willing to leave tariffs in effect if he doesn't get the deal he wants. He also said there are no talks scheduled, and the situation in Hong Kong has been a factor. Trump last week signed legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.

"The new variable is the Hong Kong situation. That's complicated life for President Xi. They got somewhat upset when the president signed that bill," said Ross, adding the bill would have been veto proof because of its wide support in the Senate.