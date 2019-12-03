Most consumers expect to return gifts this holiday season—and it's changing how shoppers spend

One way for retailers to make sales during the holidays is to expect a good amount of the items will be coming back.

This year, 77% of consumers plan to return some of their gifts and nearly 20% expect to return more than half, according to a survey by Oracle of 15,800 consumers. Experts say the thought process behind purchasing gifts has shifted.

"They have given a retailer their money, but they haven't given them the promise of keeping it," said Kit Yarrow, a consumer psychologist, about shoppers. "There's a whole different mentality around ownership."

Consumers have become pickier, and while people used to return gifts sneakily, now they're upfront about it, Yarrow said.

"Consumers are making it clear that returning and exchanging gifts is okay."

As gift-returning has grown, shoppers are more likely to go to stores that have generous return policies so the recipient can take back the gift if they choose, said Lars Perner, assistant professor of clinical marketing at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

Before heading into stores, shoppers even think about returning the gifts themselves — before the gifts even get to the intended recipient. Sometimes, it is so the shopper can safeguard their shopping trips. Knowing they can return a purchase allows them to leave the store with a gift but also provides a chance to buy something better if it comes along.

"They think, 'Here's a potential good deal ... but if I can get something better, I reserve the right to exchange it,'" Perner said.