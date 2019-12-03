Peloton's holiday ad made some onlookers cringe, but experts say it won't hurt the brand

Peloton holiday ad. YouTube

Peloton, the maker of high-end at-home fitness equipment, is getting criticized for a new holiday ad that implores viewers to "give the gift of Peloton." But the flap probably won't hurt the company, despite some onlookers complaining about what they saw as undertones of sexism and classism in the ad. Indeed, Peloton's stock rose 4.6% on the Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend, when much of the criticism surfaced, and is up more than 25% since the stock's September debut. In the ad, a woman receives a Peloton as a Christmas gift from her husband, then documents her usage of the bike, which costs $2,245 with a monthly $39 membership fee to access classes. The woman in the ad remarks she didn't realize "how much this would change [her]."

According to iSpot.tv, the ad first ran November 4 and has run more than 6,800 times, accounting for an estimated $13.5 million in TV spend. The ad has 15- and 30-second versions running across networks including Fox, NBC and ESPN 2. On social media, some commented that the woman's "before" and "after" looks were identical, or remarked that it was strange that a spouse seemed to be pressuring his partner with the gift to lose weight. Some commented on how nervous and unhappy the woman seemed to be while documenting her workouts. Others said the ad was just too over-the-top aspirational given the setting of the home. About two years ago, the company said it intended to shift its branding from targeting an affluent audience to include a wider range of consumers who might be willing to splurge, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2017. But the company was mocked earlier in the year in a viral tweet thread that poked fun at some of its ads, which showed Peloton's bikes in what appeared to be outrageously expensive homes. Peloton declined to make anyone available for an interview or provide a comment. Advertising agency Mekanism, which has worked with Peloton in the past, had another spot with the "Give the Gift of Peloton" tagline on its website, but didn't respond to a request for comment on whether it worked on this particular spot.

