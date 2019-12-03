Jobs data, services gauge, Trump meets Merkel: 3 things to watch for Wednesday

President Donald Trump faces reporters as he departs for travel to Tupelo, Mississippi from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, November 1, 2019. Tom Brenner | Reuters

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door

1. Jobs data

We'll get a first reading on the strength of the November labor market on Wednesday with private payroll data from ADP coming out at 8:15 a.m. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are estimating 150,000 jobs added in November, a faster pace than the 125,000 jobs added in October. Wednesday's ADP job count comes ahead of Friday's more closely watched Labor Department nonfarm payrolls report. A robust job market could curb investors fears that the U.S. economy may be weakening, especially in the face of negative trade headlines. Data on Tuesday showed manufacturing activity in the U.S. continued to contract last month, the Institute for Supply Management said.

2. Services gauge

We'll get a read on whether activity in the U.S. services sector is slipping like the manufacturing sector. The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing economic reading will be released at 9 a.m on Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are forecasting a read of 54.5 for November, down from 54.7 in October. A reading above 50% signals expansion. The service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been expanding for 117 straight months, according to the survey-based ISM index. A reading in-line with estimates would bring its expansion to 118 months.

3. Trump on trade