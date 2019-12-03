Trump says Britain's health service not on table in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on transparency in healthcare prices in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Britain's National Health Service would not be on the table during talks over a trade deal between the two countries even if it was handed to him on a silver platter.

Asked if National Health Service could be on the table in post-Brexit trade talks with Britain, Trump said: "No not at all. I have nothing to do with it. Never even thought about it, honestly."

"We have absolutely nothing to do with it, and we wouldn't want to. If you handed it to us on a silver platter, we'd want nothing to do with it."