Trump says it might be better to wait until after 2020 election for a China trade deal

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it might be better to wait until after the 2020 election to strike a trade deal with China.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right," Trump told reporters in London.

When asked if he had a deal deadline, he added: "I have no deadline, no ... In some ways I think it is better to wait until after the election, if you want to know the truth."

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Criticizing previous U.S. administrations, Trump claimed China had been "ripping off the United States for many, many years" and this had been down to a "lack of leadership."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.