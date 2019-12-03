Trump says Macron's comments on NATO were very disrespectful

President Donald Trump participates in a listening session on youth vaping and the electronic cigarette epidemic inside the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2019.

President Donald Trump has hit back at recent comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron on NATO.

In November, Macron told The Economist magazine that the world was experiencing the "brain death" of NATO, warning that members of the military alliance could no longer rely on the U.S.

In comments to press in London on Tuesday, Trump said his words had been: "Very, very nasty to essentially 28 countries" and "very insulting" of Macron to label NATO as brain dead.

"You can't go around saying that about NATO," Trump added.

