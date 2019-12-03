Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as investors await fresh economic data and Treasury auctions.

At 04:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.8276%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2746%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following President Donald Trump's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The U.S. president suggested the shock move was necessary because Brazil and Argentina had been "presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies."

However, in recent months, both countries have been seeking to strengthen their respective currencies against the dollar.

The South American trade tariffs have rekindled broader concerns about a protracted dispute between the U.S. and China, with investors monitoring the prospect of a limited agreement.