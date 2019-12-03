White House claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi's drug pricing bill would result in 100 fewer drugs over decade

The U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks over impeachment inquiry two days after the formal request during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sweeping drug pricing bill would result in as many as 100 fewer drugs hitting the U.S. market over the next decade, the White House claimed in a report Tuesday.

The White House, citing an analysis from the Council of Economic Advisers, an agency within the executive office, also said Pelosi's bill would lead to worse health outcomes and cost the U.S. economy $1 trillion per year over that time period.

The report from the administration, which has some health policy analysts scratching their heads, suggests far greater consequences than other estimates for both the drug industry and American consumers if the bill is enacted.

The main thrust of Pelosi's plan will allow the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices on the costliest drugs each year.

In October, the Congressional Budget Office, an independent agency that reviews congressional spending, estimated Pelosi's bill would produce $345 billion in savings if enacted. It also said the bill would lead to a reduction of eight to 15 new drugs entering the U.S. market. That's because pharmaceutical companies would make less revenue under the rules, resulting in them cutting R&D spending for new drugs, the CBO said.

However, the White House suggested Tuesday that the CBO was wrong in its analysis and said other studies may show that Pelosi's bill may have far greater consequences for American consumers.

Pelosi's bill "may share the Trump Administration's first goal of lowering prices, but the threat it poses to continued medical innovation will harm American patients in ways that far outweigh any benefits," the White House said in a blog post.