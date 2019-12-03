Why loneliness lowers your performance at work

Loneliness has become known as a "modern epidemic," despite there being more ways than ever to connect with friends, family and even colleagues.

In fact, nearly half (46%) of people feel lonely some or all of the time, according to a survey of 20,000 U.S. adults conducted last year by insurer Cigna and market researcher Ipsos.

Another study published last year by Wharton Professor Sigal Barsade and California State University Professor Hakan Ozcelik found that loneliness also has a detrimental effect on performance at work.

The field study, called "No Employee an Island: Workplace Loneliness and Job Performance," surveyed 672 employees and their 114 supervisors from a range roles in the U.S.

There were two reasons why loneliness hurt workplace performance, said Barsade.

The first was that "people who were lonelier became less effectively committed to their organization," meaning they cared less and were not motivated to work as hard which lowered performance, she explained to CNBC.

Another reason was that co-workers found those colleagues suffering from loneliness "less approachable."

This had a negative effect on work performance as a lack of interaction meant less information was shared with co-workers, meaning those suffering from loneliness were less likely to get the resources they needed, Barsade explained in another interview with online business analysis journal Knowledge@Wharton.

This finding was "counter intuitive" to what people typically thought about loneliness, assuming from an "evolutionary and motivational" point of view that someone feeling lonely would reach out to others.

"But what we know about loneliness is, unfortunately, is that when it passes a certain threshold it actually causes us to become more cautious, more protected," she said.

She pointed out that given the well-established link between co-workers and professional performance, in terms of offering feedback and advice, it actually made sense their perception of a lonely person would have a negative impact.

The Cigna-Ipsos study found workplace loneliness had an impact on health. Nearly nine in 10 (89%) of people who said they had positive relationships with co-workers purported to be in good health, versus two-thirds (65%) of those with fair or poor connections with colleagues.