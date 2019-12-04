5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow to rise on encouraging report on US-China trade talks

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron on the television, shortly after the opening bell, in New York, U.S., December 3, 2019. Lucas Jackson | REUTERS

U.S. stock futures turned around from early morning declines and were pointing to a strong Wall Street open Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the U.S. and China were edging closer to cementing a "phase one" trade deal before new U.S. tariffs go into effect against Chinese goods on Dec. 15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank for a third straight session Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested he may want to delay a trade agreement with China until after the 2020 presidential election. However, the Dow still remains less than 2.5% away from record highs.

2. First of two major jobs reports is released before the bell

Ahead of the government's latest monthly employment report on Friday, ADP releases at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning its November private sector jobs data. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are estimating 150,000 jobs added in November, a faster pace than the 125,000 jobs added in October. At 10 a.m. ET, investors look to the Institute for Supply Management's November nonmanufacturing index to see if services are slipping like manufacturing. The service sector has been expanding for 117 straight months.

3. There's a change at the top of Google-parent Alphabet

Google CEO Larry Page holds a press annoucement at Google headquarters in New York on May 21, 2012. Google announced that it will allocate 22,000 square feet of its New York headquarters to CornellNYC Tech university, free of charge for five years and six month or until the university completes its campus in New York. EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP | Getty Images

Larry Page is stepping down as CEO of Google-parent Alphabet, with Google head Sundar Pichai taking over as chief executive officer of the entire company in addition to his current duties. Sergey Brin, who started Google with Page in 1998, is stepping down as president of Alphabet and that role will be eliminated. Page became CEO of Alphabet in 2015 when Google reorganized to form the new parent company to oversee its "Other Bets" outside of its main search and digital ads businesses. Both Page and Brin will remain "actively involved" as members of Alphabet's board.

4. Trump impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase

Democrats publicly released a new report accusing Trump of soliciting Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election for his benefit and obstructing the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. The report, written by the Democratic members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, came on the eve of the next phase of the impeachment probe, where the House Judiciary Committee is expected to draft formal articles of impeachment against the president. House Republicans released their own report, asserting Democrats were attempting to tank Trump's reelection chances and "undo the will of the American people."

5. Trump to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at NATO summit

France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) look at US President Donald Trump (front L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front R) walking past them during a family photo as part of the NATO summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London on December 4, 2019. Christian Hartman | AFP | Getty Images

Trump is set to meet Wednesday morning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO gathering to celebrate 70 years of the military alliance. While professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several NATO leaders were caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about Trump's behavior. Without mentioning Trump by name, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemingly to be talking about Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday.