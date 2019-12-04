A federal privacy law is starting to crystallize, but Democrats and Republicans can't agree on how to do it

After months of tinkering and negotiations, the outlines of a federal privacy law are finally starting to crystallize, but lawmakers continue to quibble over the details.

Two primary proposals are now being discussed among the members of the Senate Commerce Committee, one led by Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and one by Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. Several other lawmakers have proposed bills aimed at more specific aspects of online privacy, like regulation of algorithms that create filter bubbles and requiring companies to clearly disclose their privacy policies.

While committee members continue to debate whether the national law should preempt state bills and if individuals should be allowed to sue companies they believe have violated their rights, there is one thing they agree on: federal privacy legislation is urgently needed.

"We have a lot of bills, but we have no federal law. I want a law," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at a hearing Wednesday aimed at discussing the proposals. "People are angry and scared more than ever before and they don't care whether it's a federal law or a state law. They want a law. And you will see state laws all around the country, hopefully they won't create too much inconsistency, but that's where we're going if we fail to act."

The committee heard from an all-female panel of witnesses at Wednesday's hearing that included representatives from Walmart and Microsoft as well as privacy law experts. Two former commissioners for the Federal Trade Commission were represented on the panel, including the Microsoft representative.

Enacting a federal privacy law has become a more urgent concern for lawmakers as California's privacy bill is set to go into effect Jan. 1. Tech companies have been among those warning that a patchwork of state laws will make it harder for consumers to understand their rights and for smaller, upstart companies to ensure they're in compliance.

Senators on both sides of the aisle said that only a bipartisan bill had a chance of passing. As Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., put it, the questions comes down to: "What are we willing to accept to have something different than what we are going to have without federal legislation?"

Here are some of the key issues senators sought clarity on at Wednesday's hearing: