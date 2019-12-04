Amazon, UPS and DHL are testing cargo bikes in New York City

New York City is testing a pilot program that would take some deliveries out of the hands of drivers in cars and vans and put them on bikes.

UPS, Amazon and DHL are taking part in the Commercial Cargo Bike Pilot Program, which launches Wednesday using bikes with large containers attached.

The test will occur in Manhattan below 60th Street, which is the area where the city plans to implement a "congestion pricing" plan starting in 2021. Under that plan, passenger vehicles will be charged as much as $14 and commercial trucks as much as $25 to enter the area during peak commuting hours.

The New York City Department of Transportation said their goal is to have 100 cargo bikes in the pilot.

"DOT is excited to announce this pilot to make freight deliveries in NYC safer and greener by encouraging the use of pedal-assist cargo bikes instead of trucks," said NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

She noted that trucks have been involved in a disproportionately high number of cyclist fatalities in the city this year.

"We are especially interested in the safety benefits this pilot can bring to our streets," Trottenberg said. "We thank UPS, DHL and Amazon for their participation and invite other interested freight companies to join and help us make this pilot a success."