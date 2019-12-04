One-on-one with AWS CEO Andy Jassy

In the late 1990s Andy Jassy pitched a wild idea to his boss and mentor, Jeff Bezos: what if Amazon developed another business…this one, in the cloud. Two decades later, it's Amazon's most profitable division – one that Jassy continues to head up as the CEO of Amazon Web Services.

Jon Fortt sat down with the number two man at Amazon, exclusively, at the company's annual AWS Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas to talk about Amazon's lead in the cloud today, the controversy surrounding the Pentagon's awarding of the highly sought-after JEDI contract to Microsoft (and Amazon's lawsuit in response), the lessons learned from the company's failed HQ2 attempt in New York City, Jassy's relationship with Jeff Bezos, and a whole lot more.

