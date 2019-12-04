Asia markets set for declines as Trump hints at delay in trade deal with China

Stocks in Asia were set to fall on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight that he may delay a trade deal with China till after the 2020 presidential election.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,140 and its counterpart in Osaka at 23,150. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,379.81.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia dropped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 declining more than 1%. Australia's GDP data for the third quarter is expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Investor reaction to Trump's comments on U.S.-China trade will be watched.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. When asked if he had a deadline for the deal, he added: "I have no deadline, no."

Trump's comments came as investors were anticipating a "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing to be inked, ahead of a closely watched date of Dec. 15, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in. Fox News reported that the White House still plans on moving ahead with scheduled Dec. 15 tariffs on Chinese goods notwithstanding recent efforts at a "phase one" trade truce.

Meanwhile, a private survey of China's services sector is expected on Wednesday, with the Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index for November set to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares of chip stocks in Asia will also be watched, after the stocks of Nvidia, Micron and Advanced Micro Devices declined in overnight trade on Wall Street.