Cramer's lightning round: Jack Dorsey's move to Africa is 'ill-advised'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

KLA Corp.: "Don't touch it. It's a very good situation."

Twitter: "I had gotten more positive on Twitter. I have to admit that I think it might be ill-advised that [CEO] Jack Dorsey spends the next six months in Africa because I think that's hard ... to manage a company from there versus where the rest of its staff is."

LGI Homes: "That's a very inexpensive stock, it's a good stock. Not as good as Lennar, which is what I'm recommending, but it's good."

Plug Power: It's speculative.

Ventas: "I was stunned at that last conference call. ... That stock is in the penalty box."

Cooper Companies: "I think it's not bad."

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

