Alphabet-funded Duolingo becomes first $1 billion tech start-up from Pittsburgh

Language-learning app Duolingo took out billboard ads in Silicon Valley to recruit tech workers to its hometown of Pittsburgh, part of a trend among start-ups setting up shop in cities across the US that offer a better quality of life than the expensive Bay Area.

Language-learning app Duolingo has opened up new opportunities for smartphone users. Being bilingual looks great on a resume, can open life up to new cultural opportunities, and research has shown it can even delay symptoms of dementia. Now with a new round of funding from Google parent Alphabet, the fast-growing language-learning platform is looking to expand its technology, marketing and staff.

Duolingo, which offers the most-downloaded education app in the world, just raised $30 million in a Series F funding from Alphabet's CapitalG late-stage growth venture fund, becoming the first Pittsburgh-based tech start-up valued at more than $1 billion. Duolingo's new valuation is $1.5 billion. It has raised a total of $138 million, including from existing investors such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Union Square Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Drive Capital, Ashton Kutcher and Tim Ferriss.

Duolingo, which has made the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years, has seen a big jump in bookings, from $1 million less than three years ago to $100 million, the company revealed to CNBC.

Duolingo has added to the growth from its core language-learning app with new products, including podcasts for Spanish and French learnings, and Duolingo Events, which connect language learners in person around the world. Chief among new additions is Duolingo Plus, a subscription-based option for the app that removes ads and provides additional features.

"Duolingo has been adding user and revenue at an impressive pace, continuing to solidify their position as the No. 1 way to learn a language globally," Laela Sturdy, general partner at CapitalG, said in a statement provided to CNBC. CapitalG was an existing investor in Duolingo. "The team has demonstrated that sticking to their mission providing free education is not only good for the world but also good for business."