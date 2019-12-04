Jim Cramer: Plan to buy these digitization plays 'on the way down'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised that investors wait some days before buying stocks that have lost their luster in the market.

The big fund investors, who influence stock trajectories, are rotating their holdings away from fast-growing companies with slim profits into equities that pay higher dividends, the "Mad Money" host revealed to viewers.

"These fashion rotations ... don't turn in a day, so wait a little longer and then pick your favorite digitization" plays, Cramer said in comparing investor appetites to fashion trends. "It's better to catch them on the way down, not chase them on the way up. Let them come to you; fortunately, that's exactly what they're doing."

He highlighted that the once "smoking-red hot" cloud stocks — Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Adobe and Workday, among others — have lost their sparkle on the Wall Street runway. Declines by those companies ranged from 0.46% to 4.67% in Tuesday's session, and many are down big from their highs this summer.

Cramer also mentioned cloud names Okta, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto and Zscaler. The high-growth stock sell-off could last weeks, he said.

Those moves come the same day that President Donald Trump said from the NATO summit in London that trade negotiations with China are going well, despite the day prior saying he could delay signing an agreement with Beijing until after the 2020 presidential election.

"Whenever we get positive chatter about the trade talks, traders start betting on a resurgence in the global economy. And when the global economy accelerates, nobody cares about these stocks with consistently smoking-hot high revenue growth," Cramer said. "Instead, Wall Street wants cyclical companies that were doing poorly and can post big earnings growth if we get a stronger environment from a trade deal."

Though tariffs on Chinese imports are still in place, hopes for a trade deal make stocks such as in retail and banks that have business in China rally, he added. That explains the rise in shares of Home Depot and Stanley Black & Decker, he said. Both stocks had suffered three straight days of declines.

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs surged between roughly 1% and 2%.

In case that Trump opts against rolling back tariffs and the Dec. 15 tariff hike goes into effect, Cramer suggested individual investors will want to buy stocks that are being sold off.

"That's why I recommend using these rotations to readjust your portfolio. The companies being thrown away are those that are surfing the biggest secular growth story of our era: the digitization of enterprises," he said. "They digitize or die and only about 15% of the world's enterprises have adopted the core of digitization of the cloud."