Trudeau, Macron, Johnson appear to joke about Trump on hot mic video

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato Secretary General, Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada join other Nato leaders for a group photograph at a reception for NATO leaders hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on December 3, 2019 in London, England.

The leaders of France, Canada and the U.K. appeared to be gossiping about President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, according to video footage circulated of the event.

In the video, in which the world leaders don't appear to realize their conversation is being recorded, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks French President Macron: "Is that why you were late?" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then steps in and says: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top."

It is not clear who Trudeau was referring to and none of people present — which also includes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Princess Anne — mention Trump by name. However, Trump's remarks alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier on Tuesday lasted 53 minutes, according to a White House transcript, when the itinerary had suggested that it would last 20 minutes.