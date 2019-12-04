This is where some of the world's richest men shop for clothes—take a look at what they buy

Located on the world-famous Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California is Stefano Ricci, a 5,000-square-foot, high-end men's boutique where some of the world's richest shop for clothes.

Stefano Ricci Beverly Hills boutique CNBC

Everything inside the luxury retailer — from the clothes and shoes to the furniture — is handmade in Italy and designed by owner Stefano Ricci himself, who describes his typical client as as an outdoorsy alpha-male who loves art.

These crocodile leather boots cost $10,000 CNBC

A team of artisans and craftsman bring Ricci's designs to life, from the designer's $1,400 handmade silk shirts and $10,000 crocodile leather boots, to $53,000 diamond cuff links and even a $103,000 handmade crocodile coat with a mink collar.

CNBC

Stefano Ricci two-piece suits start at just under $6,000 and can go up to $12,000, depending on the material. The most popular selling item is a $2,800 crocodile belt; there's a $124,000, 18-karat-gold and diamond-encrusted belt buckle to with it for clients with even deeper pockets.

A $124,000 18-karat gold and diamond encrusted belt buckle paired with a $2,800 crocodile belt. CNBC

"Our average transaction is more than $4,000," company CEO (and Stefano's son) Niccolo Ricci tells CNBC. "The largest transaction we had was a year ago on one credit card. It was $450,000." Though the company declined to provide CNBC any additional details about the six-figure transaction, Niccolo says it included "a lot of outfits."

The largest transaction we had was a year ago. It was $450,000. Niccolo Ricci Stefano Ricci CEO

Ricci, whose company is headquartered in Fiesole, Italy (just outside of Florence) and has dozens of locations around the world, has even had customers send their private planes to pick up clothes, he said in a recent interview.

The company is 100% family-owned by founder Stefano (center), his wife, Claudia, (not pictured), and the couple's sons, creative director Filippo (left) and CEO Niccolo (right). Stefano Ricci

Stefano Ricci's revenue in 2018 was 150 million euro (about $166 million) and sales were up 5% this summer compared to a year ago, according to director of communications Gianluca Tenti.

When celebrities shop

Over the years, Ricci's clothes have been worn by celebrities including Tom Cruise, Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli and Nelson Mandela. In 2015, Ricci even presented a silk vestment to Pope Francis during a papal visit to Florence.

Nelson Mandela wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt alongside the designer in 1995. Stefano Ricci

In fact, while CNBC was at Ricci's Beverly Hills boutique, 16-time Grammy-award-winning songwriter David Foster came in to shop.

16-time Grammy award winner David Foster picks out a jacket coat with CEO Niccolo Ricci CNBC

"I'm here to buy a suit," Foster told CNBC. "And you know I'm gonna buy other things too, because that's just the way it is." As Foster tried on an $8,900 sport jacket, he said he's been wearing Stefano Ricci for five years. He was introduced to the brand after meeting the Ricci family at one of Bocelli's charity events. After 20 minutes of shopping, Foster's final tab for one suit, four handmade button-down shirts, three sport coats, two pairs of pants, one tie and one pocket square was $34,602.

The sales receipt of Stefano Ricci client David Foster totals to $34,602. CNBC

"Nobody likes to spend money on anything really, but you get what you pay for," Foster said when asked about the boutique's prices. "You know the only bonus to this? I get the miles on my American Express," Foster said.

Keeping it exclusive

Andrea Bocelli and sons walk the runway at a Stefano Ricci fashion show in 2017. Stefano Ricci

In 1972, Ricci got his start designing and manufacturing men's neckties and selling them to international brands like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Demand became so great, he expanded his business to include cotton dress shirts. It was on a trip to Shanghai decades later that Ricci decided he would open his first retail store in China. He reasoned that if everyone in China bought one of his ties for $1, he would have a billion dollars. In 1993, Ricci opened the first Stefano Ricci boutique inside Shanghai's five-star Shangri-La hotel (now the Portman Ritz-Carlton). The decision was strategic: He knew the hotel would have a revolving door of well-to-do international clientele who could afford to spend $250 on a pleated necktie (that's the equivalent of about $440 today). Today there are 69 Stefano Ricci retail boutiques worldwide and the brand is also at 20 department stores across the globe from Neiman Marcus to Harrods.

We prefer to lose money than sell our items at a discount. Gianluca Tenti Stefano Ricci Director of Communications