Trump won't ruin Christmas for Wall Street with China tariffs, top investor Peter Boockvar predicts

Top investor Peter Boockvar expects President Donald Trump won't spoil Wall Street's Christmas by launching tariffs.

But it may only be a temporary reprieve.

"I do not believe that they will follow through with the December tariffs," Bleakley Advisory Group's chief investment officer told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "If we do not have a [China trade] deal, I think they'll couch it and we're just postponing the tariffs."

Boockvar thinks a strong market and economy into the holidays are a priority for Trump.

"The administration knows how sensitive we are to the possibility of those extra tariffs particularly hitting the consumer," he added.

Boockvar's concerns are focused more on 2020.

Even if there are no new tariffs and the trade war gets resolved, he predicts stocks won't have another banner year because they've gotten so expensive.