UBS recommends these dividend growers to combat a slowing economy, tougher market

A trader, center, wears a Citigroup jacket while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock markets are near record high levels and UBS strategists are predicting a continued slowdown in the economy, which the firm expects will pressure the S&P 500 until the middle of next year. So the firm gave clients a list of dividend stocks it believe will outperform in this environment.

"To help investors navigate this uncertain environment, and to sort through the many ways of looking at dividends, we've run a series of screens on U.S. stocks covered by UBS analysts," the firm said.

UBS looked at stocks it has a buy rating on, with a current dividend yield greater than 1% and a forecast for strong dividend growth over the next three years.