Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 146 points

The Dow jumped 146.97 points, or 0.53% to end the day at 27,649.78. The S&P 500 gained 0.63% to end the day at 3,112.76. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54% to 8,566.67. U.S.-China trade talks were once again the main catalyst on Wall Street as investors cheered apparent optimism around the negotiations.

China and US reportedly moving closer to deal

Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the talks, that China and the U.S. were getting close to reaching a trade deal. The report helped stocks end a three-day losing streak and rebound from steep losses in the previous session. Bottom line, investors seem to be getting more jittery around U.S.-China trade relations as a key Dec. 15 deadline approaches. Failure to reach any kind of deal by then could spark a steep sell-off into year-end.

Apple, Nvidia lead the way higher

Apple shares rose 0.88% as trade-sensitive stocks outperformed. Semiconductor stocks rose, including Nvidia, which gained 0.85% and Micron Technology, which was up 2.37%.

What happens next?