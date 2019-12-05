Asia stocks set to trade higher amid trade confusion

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Thursday as investors digest recent developments on U.S.-China trade.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,350 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,360. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,135.23.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia jumped in early trade after leading losses among regional markets on Wednesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 1%. Investors will watch for the release of Australia's merchandise trade and retail sales data for October, set to be released around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

On the economic front, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce its interest rate decision at 2:15 p.m. HK/SIN.