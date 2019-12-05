What to watch today: Dow to rise, China mum on trade and Viacom and CBS back together

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open and a second straight day of gains, after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke three-day losing streaks Wednesday. The averages still have a bit of a hill to climb to erase the week's deficits; the Dow remains on track for its worst week since mid-August, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are currently on pace for their largest weekly losses since late September. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government is out with weekly initial jobless claims and the October trade deficit at 8:30 a.m. ET. October factory orders are out at 10 a.m. ET. Dollar General (DG), Kroger (KR) and Tiffany (TIF) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while CrowdStrike (CRWD), DocuSign (DOCU), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Zoom Video (ZM) are out with quarterly numbers after the bell. (CNBC) Global oil-producing group OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna today, with expectations raised over whether the alliance will make further cuts to its output at the two-day gathering. The 14 members of OPEC and a group of allied non-OPEC producers led by Russia are expected to keep production cuts at their current level of 1.2 million barrels per day. (CNBC)



Saudi Aramco is expected to price its shares for an initial public offering as early as today. Its price range put the oil giant's value at between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, set to beat the record $25 billion raised by China's e-commerce firm Alibaba when it debuted in New York in 2014. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Citi is upping its price target on Apple (AAPL) by 20% to $300 per share. In a note to clients, Citi wrote, "We believe consensus is underappreciating the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods demand strength and Apple's wearables segment likely to surpass $10 billion of quarterly sales this quarter." Slack Technologies (WORK) lost 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 8 cent loss that Wall Street was anticipating. The workplace messaging platform company also saw revenue beat Street forecasts. Slack also raised its full-year outlook as it adds more large corporate users. South Korea's LG Chem said it would invest $916 million in its U.S. subsidiary by 2023 to set up an electric vehicle battery joint venture with General Motors (GM). The facility is expected to be located in the Lordstown area of Ohio. (Reuters) Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief engineer John Hamilton, who was leading the response to the 737 Max crisis, is retiring. Lynne Hopper, vice president of Engineering for Commercial Airplanes, will take over the chief engineer role. (CNBC) Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is in a dispute with Italy's tax authority, which said the automaker had underestimated the value of its U.S. business following its acquisition of Chrysler. The company said it strongly disagrees with the assessment, which could result in a $1.5 billion bill for back taxes. Costco (COST) reported a November comparable store sales increase of 5.3%, while Wayfair (W) reported a 36% increase in direct retail sales during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend shopping period.

